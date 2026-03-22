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Canadian financial advisor Jonathan Wellum of Rocklinc Investment Partners gives an update on the current stock market situation.



He’s concerned that the odds of a "market retrenchment" look uncomfortably high now that oil prices are surging.

For all the details why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Jonathan Wellum (recorded 3.20.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY