A market reversal is inevitable at this point.



So cautions high net worth money manager Chance Finucane of Oxbow Advisors.



He explains why in today's video, as well as how he and the team at Oxbow are positioning client capital right now.

To hear which securities Oxbow just added to its portfolio, click here or on the video below.

Before you do, if you are a high net worth household ($2 million or more) and would like to get Oxbow’s feedback on your current portfolio and/or any other of your major financial needs & goals — for free, with no obligations involved — you can schedule a free consultation with them by clicking the blue button below:

Schedule Your Free Consultation

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Chance are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Chance Finucane (recorded 7.14.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: