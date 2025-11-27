Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

There are some big capital rotations underway right now in the stock market.



In the AI trade, we’re seeing capital start to flow from the biggest player, Nvidia, into Google.



Is the baton being passed to a new lead stock for the sector?



Time will tell. But it’s starting to look that way.



And we’re also seeing capital move from the AI hyperscalers into other sectors -- like biotech and pharma -- whose stocks had been trading at much lower valuations.



Is Wall Street staring to develop an interest in value stocks after feasting for years at the growth table?



In this special Thanksgiving edition of their monthly macro and market review, the team at New Harbor Financial and I discuss these key questions.

