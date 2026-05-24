Today's guest sees the U.S. financial markets entering the final stage of a multi-decade topping process and the early innings of a 15–20-year regime shift driven by demographics, populism, deglobalization, and rising structural inflation.



He believes we are on the cusp of a “lost decade-plus” in nominal equity returns and meaningful real losses if investors keep using the old 40-year “buy-the-dip, stay long growth” playbook.



How can we position ourselves to sidestep the worst of that, and perhaps even prosper in the years ahead?



Well, let's ask the man himself.



We're very fortunate to welcome back to the program Cem Karsan, Founder, CIO, and Managing Principal of Kai Volatility Advisors & Kai Wealth. He's widely known as @jam_croissant on X/Twitter.

Cem thinks a perfect storm of troubles is brewing as the national pendulum swings away from supply-side economics and into populism.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Cem Karsan (recorded 5.18.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY