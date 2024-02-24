Investing For Income

Last updated 2.23.24

This free report focuses on explaining the benefits and risks of the notable options for passive income:

Cash & Cash Equivalents

Bonds/Loans

Dividend-Yielding Stocks

Real Estate

Business Ownership Through Private Equity/Private Placements/Local Investing

Royalites

Annuities

More and more investors are showing interest in learning more about investing for income as they fear the era of over-performance in growth assets may be drawing to a close.

Those who put in place a diversified portfolio of relatively low-risk passive income streams, inflation-adjusting and tax-advantaged wherever possible, should be much more financially resilient than the general masses, many of whom have little dependable investment income established to retire on.

The good news is that there’s a variety of options worth considering when constructing such a portfolio of income streams. Here in this primer, we identify many of the most noteworthy along with their general benefits and risks.

The challenge, of course, comes in the application of this information.

Which options are best for you, given your specific situation, needs, goals, and risk appetite?

As always, let me make a few things absolutely clear before we get started.