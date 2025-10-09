TIME IS RUNNING OUT: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are still available at the ‘Last Chance To Save’ discounted price through this weekend. Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

Wall Street is partying hard right now with stocks at all-time highs.

Unless a significant correction happens soon, the S&P will put in its third year of double-digit returns in a row.

But pressures are building.

The AI juggernaut, which is driving so much of the US economy and the market’s rise these days, increasingly appears to be in bubble territory.

While on the other hand, a large percentage of American consumers are increasingly struggling under the high cost of living.

How will these pressures resolve in 2026?

To discuss, we welcome back to the program macro analyst Jesse Felder, founder & Editor of the respected market research firm: The Felder Report.

Jesse thinks this is a “very precarious” time for investors.

To learn why & what he’s investing in now, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Jesse are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Jesse Felder (recorded 10.6.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: