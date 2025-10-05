TIME IS RUNNING OUT: The Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!) is running out in just a few days forThoughtful Money Fall online conference. Lock yours in now:

Much concern has been raised of late about how the economy is slowing and recession risk is rising.

But is that really true?

Or, could we already be through the worst of things, with the economy strengthening from here?

To find out, we have the good fortune to talk today with Dr Anna Wong, Chief U.S. Economist for Bloomberg Economics. Prior to her current role, Anna also worked at the Federal Reserve Board, the White House Council of Economics Advisers, and the U.S. Treasury.

In today’s discussion, Anna explains why she has recently turned from being bearish (for years) to guardedly bullish.

To find out why, click here or on the video below:

