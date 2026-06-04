With the rabid fervor with which any stock even vaguely related to A.I. is being bid up right now, the advisors at New Harbor Financial warn that we may now have a twin bubble in both equity valuations AND corporate earnings.



Which leads them to wonder: Is this the blow-off top?



If so, how bad will the ensuing correction be?



I discuss that with them in today's video, as well as how they are helping clients prepare prudently for positioning their portfolios to survive whatever may be headed our way.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: New Harbor Financial (recorded 6.3.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY