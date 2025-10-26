BUY THE REPLAY of yesterday’s Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference:

Purchase The Conference Replay

It’s easy to feel confused these days.

With the stock market at all-time highs, some analysts predict this bull market has a lot longer to run as the business-friendly policies of the new Administration start adding tailwinds to the economy.

Others see economic growth as imbalanced, at best, and worry that overall the trend for 2026 is downwards, risking recession and a material market correction.

So, which is it?

For guidance, we turn to highly-respected economist & award-winning researcher David Rosenberg, founder & president of Rosenberg Research.

David concludes the market is in a major price bubble not unlike the DotCom era, and advises investors to build/maintain liquidity within (at least) part of their portfolio in order to weather the bubble’s bursting as well as to have dry powder to deploy at attractive valuations when it does.

For his reasons why, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with David are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: David Rosenberg (recorded 10.24.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: