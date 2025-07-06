When you're uncertain, they say to seek the counsel of those smarter than you.

Well, amongst the many experts I interview on this channel, Michael Green is definitely in the top cohort intellectual horsepower-wise.

Mike is portfolio manager & chief strategist at Simplify Asset Management.

And today, we'll tap his latest thinking on the stock market, the credit markets, the economy, and where the new Administration's policies are taking us.

Mike is one of the top experts on how passive capital flows (aka the "giant mindless robot") have been propelling stocks to record levels of (over?)valuation.

Well, for the first time in a long time, we're starting to see those passive inflows falter.

What are the potential repercussions of this?

To find out, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Mike are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Kyla Scanlon (recorded 6.26.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: