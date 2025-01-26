IMPORTANT NOTE: tickets for our Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). So, if you haven’t yet, get your ticket now!

On this channel we conduct deep-dive discussions with hundreds of experts a year, doing our best to see through their eyes and chart a wise course through the economic waters ahead.

But with all the different approaches, opinions and conclusions, it's important to remind ourselves not to overcomplicate things.

The fundamentals to wealth building aren't rocket science.

And for most non-professional investors, keeping it simple, consistent and disciplined makes success more attainable.

In fact, today's guest claims that everything the average investor needs to know can fit on a standard index card.

So what's on that card?

We'll ask the man himself.

Today we'll talk with Harold Pollack, University of Chicago Professor and co-author of the best-seller The Index Card: Why Personal Finance Doesn't Have to Be Complicated.

Folks if you have children in college or starting out in life, this may be a particularly valuable discussion for them to hear.

