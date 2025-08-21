Will 2026 See A “New Golden Age”… Or A Reckoning?

Thoughtful Money’s online Fall conference is now available for registration!

Register Now

With stocks back to all-time highs, speculation rampant, and valuations at historic extremes, can the market momentum continue into 2026?

Or will slowing economic growth, peaking liquidity, a softening labor market, weak consumer spending, rising debt, and exuberant corporate earnings expectations result in disappointing returns next year?

And will the Trump Administration’s disruptive economic policies produce their intended results? Is a “new Golden Age” possible in 2026?

Or will a reckoning occur instead?

And what about bonds? Will yields finally start coming down, especially if/as the Fed cuts?

As we prepare to enter what may be the most uncertain year since the pandemic era, what are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 9 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 18, 2025.

And don't worry if you can't watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

Register Now

The faculty for the event is shaping up to be a true powerhouse line-up. So far it includes:

Lacy Hunt (keynote)

Judy Shelton

James Grant

Michael Howell

Darius Dale

Grant Williams

Stephanie Pomboy

Melody Wright

Andy Schectman

Jeff Clark

Lance Roberts

The New Harbor team (John Llodra & Mike Preston), and

Jonathan Wellum

+ more soon to be announced...

If you’re excited to participate in this conference, we recommend registering now, while tickets are available at our lowest ”Early Bird” discount of 25% off full-price:

Register Now

AND…those who are premium subscribers to this Substack account receive an additional $50 off (bringing the total discount to 38%!). So seriously consider upgrading to premium now — 1 month costs only $19 and you’ll save $50 on the conference ticket. What’s not to like about that math?

If you’re already a premium subscriber (or become one now), enter & apply the discount code below at checkout: