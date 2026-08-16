2027: The Year Everything Changes?

Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference is now available for registration!

After four straight years of ~20% returns in the stock market, can we expect 2027 to continue the streak?

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Or will growing uncertainty with weakening consumers, the sustainability of AI earnings, oil prices/inflation, bond yields, a broken housing system, and geopolitical tensions cause market returns to mean-revert?

The conference will focus on the following key questions:

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

And good news! This is the first time our conference has a sponsor: VanEck. Not only does this mean its CEO, the highly-respected Jan van Eck will present his top themes for Q4. But it also means you’ll have the chance to receive premium VanEck research leading up the event.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

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The faculty for the event is shaping up to be a true powerhouse line-up — the best we’ve ever assembled. Look at the list below and I’m sure you’ll agree:

Lacy Hunt (keynote)

Jan van Eck

Ed Dowd

Fred Hickey

Mark Newton

Darius Dale

Michael Howell

Grant Williams

Stephanie Pomboy

David Hay

Melody Wright

Andy Schectman

Jeff Clark

Lance Roberts

The New Harbor team (John Llodra & Mike Preston), and

Jonathan Wellum

+ several additional top experts to be named soon…

And more good news! We’ve been able to keep the price of the conference UNCHANGED vs previous years. So in a world of higher inflation, your ticket price isn’t experiencing any.

If you’re excited to participate in this conference, we recommend registering now, while tickets are available at our lowest ”Early Bird” discount of 25% off full-price:

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AND…those who are premium subscribers to this Substack account receive an additional $50 off (bringing the total discount to 38%!). So seriously consider upgrading to premium now — 1 month costs only $19 and you’ll save $50 on the conference ticket. What’s not to like about that math?

If you’re already a premium subscriber (or become one now), enter & apply the discount code below at checkout: