Right now the world's attention is focused on Iran, which is under siege by the US and Israel.



But many in America think the real threat to America -- economically and geostrategically -- is a different country, perhaps one the war in Iran is designed to weaken…

China.



Many viewers of this channel have been asking for a deep dive on China -- its capabilities, its motivations and its likely future actions.



Well today we're delivering on that.

I have the good fortune to welcome to the program Peter Alexander, Founder & CEO of Z-Ben Advisors, a leading provider of market intelligence and strategic advice on every facet of China’s asset management industry. He came highly recommended to me by Luke Gromen.

Much of what Peter reveals will surprise most Westerners.

To hear it all, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Peter Alexander (recorded 3.9.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY