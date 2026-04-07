REMINDER: Highly-respected natural resources investor Rick Rule is hosting an online bootcamp dedicated to copper-related investments on April 18, 2025

To register for Rick’s copper bootcamp, click here or on the button below:

REGISTER FOR RICK'S COPPER BOOTCAMP

Are gold and silver prices now "on sale" given how much the metals have corrected despite the raging war in the MidEast?



Precious metals expert Andy Schectman thinks so.



And when it comes to pre-1965 US coinage (aka "junk" silver), Andy thinks silver is trading at the best value he's ever seen in his long career.



To learn why, watch the video below.

But first, a reminder: Andy is kindly extending his exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 BELOW spot.

NOTE: this is an improvement from his most recent pricing.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

To watch this latest interview with Andy, click here or on the video below:

Adam’s Notes: Andy Schectman (recorded 4.4.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: