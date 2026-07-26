There are a multiplying number of reasons to worry that the dominant A.I. trade driving markets looks increasingly vulnerable.



But the solution isn't retreating to a bunker says veteran investor David Hay, founder & former CIO of Evergreen Gavekal.



David expects a major rotation of capital from Big Tech into value stocks. In fact, he thinks it has already started.



A number of value sectors have broken out to the upside, signaling they may have much farther to run now that resistance has been punctured.



To learn where he sees the greatest opportunity right now, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: David Hay (recorded 7.23.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: