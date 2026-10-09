If you’ve already signed up for the conference - wonderful! But if not, read on…

When I said there was likely to be one more big addition to the conference faculty, I wasn’t kidding.

Neil Howe, demographer and author of The Fourth Turning, The Fourth Turning Is Here, and a brand-new book he’s just finished the manuscript on, has just confirmed he’ll be joining us next Saturday.

Neil will participate live, so you’ll have the chance to ask him whatever questions burn most for you.

If you haven’t registered for the conference yet, do so NOW, as our Last Chance To Save discount price expires at midnight on Sunday. After that, tickets jump to full price.

And if you’re a premium subscriber to this Substack, you get an additional $50 off on top of that by entering the code provided at the bottom of this post.

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Don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

Want the full details on the conference? Then read on below…

2027: The Year Everything Changes?

Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference is now available for registration!

After four straight years of ~20% returns in the stock market, can we expect 2027 to continue the streak?

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Or will growing uncertainty with weakening consumers, the sustainability of AI earnings, oil prices/inflation, rising bond yields, a broken housing system, and geopolitical tensions cause market returns to mean-revert?

The conference will focus on the following key questions:

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

And good news! This is the first time our conference has a sponsor: VanEck. Not only does this mean its CEO, the highly-respected Jan van Eck will present his top themes for Q4. But it also means you’ll have the chance to receive premium VanEck research leading up the event.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

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The current powerhouse of experts already assembled for our October conference is the best we’ve ever had. Here’s the roster as it stands now —it’s pretty incredible…

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And more good news! We’ve been able to keep the price of the conference UNCHANGED vs previous years. So in a world of higher inflation, your ticket price isn’t experiencing any.

If you’re excited to participate in this conference, we recommend registering now, while tickets are available at our ”Last Chance To Save” discount of 13% off full-price:

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AND…those who are premium subscribers to this Substack account receive an additional $50 off (bringing the total discount to 25%!). So seriously consider upgrading to premium now — 1 month costs only $19 and you’ll save $50 on the conference ticket. What’s not to like about that math?

If you’re already a premium subscriber (or become one now), enter & apply the discount code below at checkout: