NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

It's a tricky time for investors right now.

We're seeing increasing signs the economy is slowing down, but nearly all assets are surging in price right now.

Some, like many stocks, are at all--time high valuations levels. Even though the weakening economic data increasingly makes their forward earnings forecasts look unattainable.

Bond yields remain elevated and inflation is not yet at the Fed's 2% target -- yet it seems highly likely an interest cut of at least 25 basis points will happen this month.

What will win out from here as we head into the end stretch of 2025?

Will the momentum and investor exuberance keep driving asset prices higher?

Or will they finally start to buckle under the gravity of the underlying data?

For answers, we have the great fortune today of turning to veteran money manager Bill Fleckenstein, founder of Fleckenstein capital.

Bill sees passive capital flows as having built up an overvaluation powder-keg in the markets, one that will explode at some point. But getting the timing right will be very hard…

To hear Bill’s full outlook, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Bill are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Bill Fleckenstein (recorded 9.8.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: