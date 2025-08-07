Today, you're in for a real treat folks.

We welcome back to the program one of my all-time favorite humans, Joel Salatin.

Named "the most famous farmer in America", Joel has spent his career advocating for sustainable farming practices, and pioneering models that show how food can be grown & raised in ways that:

are regenerative to our topsoils

are more humane to livestock

produce much healthier, tastier food

contribute profitably to the local economy

Who wouldn't want that?

Well, the government and Big Ag for starters.

Joel refers to himself a "lunatic farmer" because so many of the changes he thinks our food systems need are either illegal under current law or mightily resisted by the deep-pocketed corporations controlling production and distribution.

But that doesn't stop him from his passion of inspiring others to take a better path. He co-owns and operates, with his family, Polyface Farm in Swoope, Virginia. Featured in the New York Times bestseller Omnivore’s Dilemma and award-winning documentary Food Inc., the farm services more than 5,000 families, 50 restaurants, 10 retail outlets, and a farmers’ market with produce and pastured beef, pork, poultry, as well as forestry products. On the farm, Joel and his staff pilot new practices, mentor young farmers, educate the public, and produce an excellent set of workshops for those looking to truly 'get their hands dirty' learning how to farm sustainably.

He's a true hero to many, including me. And I predict he'll be one of yours, too, by the end of this discussion.

For a very important look into the failures & promise of our nation’s food system, click here or on the video below:

