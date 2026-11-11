“Buckle up” advises macro & market analyst Stephanie Pomboy when looking at 2027.

She sees market volatility getting “wild” from here.

And she fears that 2027 is going to be “brutal in a way we haven’t experienced”.

Why? And what does she advise investors prepare for?

For all the details, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Stephanie Pomboy (recorded 11.10.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: