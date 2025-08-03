In his appearance at Thoughtful Money's Spring online conference back in March, Michael Howell, founder & CEO of Crossborder Capital, warned of an oncoming liquidity air pocket.

Which was why the market's subsequent plunge of nearly 20% in the following month wasn't a surprise to him.

So, where does he see liquidity headed for the rest of 2025?

Michael’s current outlook remains bullish for the rest of 2025, as liquidity is still rising, though at a slowing rate.

However, his outlook for 2026 is far less favorable.

To find out why and how bad he thinks things could get, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Michael Howell (recorded 7.29.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: