To purchase the replay of Thoughtful Money’s excellent Fall 2026 online conference, just click the button below:

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Want the full details on the conference? Then read on below…

2027: The Year Everything Changes?

After four straight years of ~20% returns in the stock market, can we expect 2027 to continue the streak?

Or will growing uncertainty with weakening consumers, the sustainability of AI earnings, oil prices/inflation, rising bond yields, a broken housing system, and geopolitical tensions cause market returns to mean-revert?

The conference focused on the following key questions:

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference focused on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

The powerhouse of experts assembled for the conference was the best we’ve ever had. Here’s the roster —it’s pretty incredible…

Purchase Replay

Purchase the replay and enter 2027 as a much more prepared investor!

cheers,

Adam

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