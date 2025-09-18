NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

When Sven Henrich of NorthmanTrader.com was last on this program in May, he stated that it was "do or die time for the bears"

Well...it seems they died.

Since May, the S&P has rocketed to new all-time highs.

We now see many equity valuation levels at their most extended in all of history.

Though this is happening at a time when the global economy is showing increasing signs of slowdown.

So as we head into the end of the year, can the bulls maintain their dominance?

Sven is not interested in deploying new capital given the current nosebleed-level high valuations and macro risks. He's happy to wait for better entry points.

But he's not shorting, either...

For his entire take, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Sven are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Sven Henrich (recorded 9.16.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: