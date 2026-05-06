Coming Flood Of Foreclosures To Sink Home Prices | Melody Wright
The next big threat to the housing market...
A perfect storm is in the process of hitting the US housing market.
Cost of ownership has made homes the most unaffordable on record.
And mortgage rates are rising again, making things even worse.
But beyond that, housing analyst Melody Wright predicts a flood of foreclosures to swell as 2026 progresses, adding even more excess inventory and pushing prices down.
To understand why, click here or on the video below:
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Adam’s Notes: Melody Wright (recorded 5.4.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Melody Wright remains bearish on the U.S. housing market and sees the long-predicted national correction accelerating, with early signs of aggregate price weakness finally appearing in key data series like the Freddie Mac Home Price Index.
Sales have slowed markedly during what should be peak buying season, while inventory is rising and spreading from the Sun Belt to the Midwest and Northeast, driven by regional factors including speculation, data-center hype, demographic shifts, and aging owners.
Foreclosures and distress sales are poised to increase materially starting in