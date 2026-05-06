A perfect storm is in the process of hitting the US housing market.



Cost of ownership has made homes the most unaffordable on record.



And mortgage rates are rising again, making things even worse.



But beyond that, housing analyst Melody Wright predicts a flood of foreclosures to swell as 2026 progresses, adding even more excess inventory and pushing prices down.



To understand why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Melody Wright (recorded 5.4.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: