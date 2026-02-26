NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Spring online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

Buy Your Ticket Now

The last time housing analyst Melody Wright was on this program, she warned that home prices could fall by up to 50% in certain markets over the next few years as the housing market experiences a national correction.



Does she still feel that way?



Yes.

And she thinks the pace of contagion is accelerating as the correction spreads to more & more states.



She’s now warning of a coming wave of distressed sellers that will really start to speed things up.



To find out details why, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of silver’s run, precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.99 below spot.

NOTE: this an improvement on his most recent pricing.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Melody are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Melody Wright (recorded 2.20.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY