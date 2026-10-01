TAKE NOTE: ‘Early Bird’ discount tickets (our lowest price!) for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference run out in just 3 days!! Lock yours in now:

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I’ve been teasing you that more than a few big names are being added to the already-excellent roster of experts presenting at Thoughtful Money’s upcoming Fall online conference on October 17…

As examples, recently I announced that both commodities expert Tavi Costa and geostrategist Michael Every had joined the conference faculty.

Well, today I’m thrilled to announce that highly-respected money manager David Hay, former CIO at Evergreen Gavekal, has just committed to the event!

I’ve asked David to prepare a deep dive for us on the growing opportunities he sees for income investors as bond yields keep rising. What will their impact be on the financial markets, and how can today’s investors lock in attractive real returns?

David joins the current powerhouse of experts already assembled for our October conference. Here’s the roster as it stands now —and note there will be a few more surprise guest experts added in the coming weeks. I guarantee you will be impressed by the upcoming additions!

David Hay (NEW!)

Lacy Hunt (keynote)

Jan van Eck

Fred Hickey

Ed Dowd

Michael Green

Mark Newton

Michael Howell

Darius Dale

Grant Williams

Stephanie Pomboy

Tavi Costa

Michael Every

Melody Wright

Andy Schectman

Jeff Clark

Lance Roberts

The New Harbor team (John Llodra & Mike Preston), and

Jonathan Wellum

+ more soon to be announced...

If you haven’t yet registered for the conference, be sure to do so now while the Early Bird discount price (our lowest!) of 25% off is still in effect.

And if you’re a premium subscriber to this Substack, be sure to scroll all the way to the bottom of this email for the promo code that will give you an additional $50 off the ticket price.

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For more details on the conference, read on below…

2027: The Year Everything Changes?

Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference is now available for registration!

After four straight years of ~20% returns in the stock market, can we expect 2027 to continue the streak?

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Or will growing uncertainty with weakening consumers, the sustainability of AI earnings, oil prices/inflation, rising bond yields, a broken housing system, and geopolitical tensions cause market returns to mean-revert?

The conference will focus on the following key questions:

How can savvy investors increase their odds for success with a more active strategy?

Which asset classes, sectors and companies look best positioned in this environment? Which ones are to be avoided?

Which macro trends are the most important ones to be focused on right now?

What are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 10 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

And good news! This is the first time our conference has a sponsor: VanEck. Not only does this mean its CEO, the highly-respected Jan van Eck will present his top themes for Q4. But it also means you’ll have the chance to receive premium VanEck research leading up the event.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 17, 2026.

Don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

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And more good news! We’ve been able to keep the price of the conference UNCHANGED vs previous years. So in a world of higher inflation, your ticket price isn’t experiencing any.

If you’re excited to participate in this conference, we recommend registering now, while tickets are available at our lowest ”Early Bird” discount of 25% off full-price:

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AND…those who are premium subscribers to this Substack account receive an additional $50 off (bringing the total discount to 38%!). So seriously consider upgrading to premium now — 1 month costs only $19 and you’ll save $50 on the conference ticket. What’s not to like about that math?

If you’re already a premium subscriber (or become one now), enter & apply the discount code below at checkout: