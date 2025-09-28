If you’ve already signed up for the conference - wonderful! But if not, read on…

And in other great news…we’ve had four more fantastic experts just join our excellent conference faculty: Danielle DiMartino Booth, David Hay, Michael Every & Craig Wichner.

We now have a true powerhouse of experts assembled for our October conference. Here’s the roster as it stands now:

Danielle DiMartino Booth (NEW!)

David Hay (NEW!)

Michael Every (NEW!)

Craig Wichner (NEW!)

Lacy Hunt (keynote)

Judy Shelton

James Grant

Lyn Alden

Michael Howell

Darius Dale

Grant Williams

Stephanie Pomboy

Sven Henrich

Melody Wright

Andy Schectman

Jeff Clark

Lance Roberts

The New Harbor team (John Llodra & Mike Preston), and

Jonathan Wellum

Will 2026 See A “New Golden Age”… Or A Reckoning?

Thoughtful Money’s online Fall conference is now available for registration!

With stocks back to all-time highs, speculation rampant, and valuations at historic extremes, can the market momentum continue into 2026?

Or will slowing economic growth, peaking liquidity, a softening labor market, weak consumer spending, rising debt, and exuberant corporate earnings expectations result in disappointing returns next year?

And will the Trump Administration’s disruptive economic policies produce their intended results? Is a “new Golden Age” possible in 2026?

Or will a reckoning occur instead?

And what about bonds? Will yields finally start coming down, especially if/as the Fed cuts?

As we prepare to enter what may be the most uncertain year since the pandemic era, what are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 9 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 18, 2025.

And don’t worry if you can’t watch the event live. Replay videos of all of the presentations and all of the Q&A sessions will be emailed within 24 hours afterwards to everyone who registers for the event.

