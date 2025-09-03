NOTE: Tickets for the Thoughtful Money Fall online conference are now available at the Early Bird discounted price (our lowest!). Lock yours in now:

I’ve been teasing you that more than a few big names are being added to the already-excellent roster of experts presenting at Thoughtful Money’s upcoming Fall online conference on October 18…

Last week I revealed that technical analyst Sven Henrich had joined the faculty.

Well, today I’m thrilled to announce that macro, market & Bitcoin analyst Lyn Alden has just committed to the event!

I’ve asked Lyn to prepare a deep dive for us on Bitcoin, which remains a poorly-understand asset class.

Where does she see it headed in 2026 and beyond?

And what’s her advice to investors who are intrigued by it, but haven’t built much/any exposure to it yet?

Lyn joins the current powerhouse of experts already assembled for our October conference. Here’s the roster as it stands now —and note there will be more surprise guest experts added in the coming weeks. I guarantee you will be impressed by the upcoming additions!

Lyn Alden (NEW!)

Lacy Hunt (keynote)

Judy Shelton

James Grant

Michael Howell

Darius Dale

Grant Williams

Stephanie Pomboy

Sven Henrich

Melody Wright

Andy Schectman

Jeff Clark

Lance Roberts

The New Harbor team (John Llodra & Mike Preston), and

Jonathan Wellum

+ more soon to be announced...

Will 2026 See A “New Golden Age”… Or A Reckoning?

With stocks back to all-time highs, speculation rampant, and valuations at historic extremes, can the market momentum continue into 2026?

Or will slowing economic growth, peaking liquidity, a softening labor market, weak consumer spending, rising debt, and exuberant corporate earnings expectations result in disappointing returns next year?

And will the Trump Administration’s disruptive economic policies produce their intended results? Is a “new Golden Age” possible in 2026?

Or will a reckoning occur instead?

And what about bonds? Will yields finally start coming down, especially if/as the Fed cuts?

As we prepare to enter what may be the most uncertain year since the pandemic era, what are the experts’ top recommendations for investors?

With over 9 hours of presentations (+ live Q&A) from the top economists, analysts and professional investors in the world, our conference will focus on delivering actionable insights to all these questions.

The conference will take place online, on Saturday October 18, 2025.

