For a while now, the "soft" data (like confidence surveys) have indicated worry that times are tough.

But the "hard" data (like the unemployment rate, corporate profits, retail spending, etc) have shown that the economy is proving quite resilient.

So why the discrepancy?

And which data set should we be giving more weight to?

For perspective, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Joanne Hsu, Director of the Surveys of Consumers at the University of Michigan.

If you've ever heard of the Univ of Michigan's highly influential Indices of Consumer Sentiment, Consumer Expectations, or Current Economic Conditions -- Joanne's in charge of those.

She reports that 2025 has seen a fast erosion of confidence across almost every dimension. People are super worried right now.

For the details, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Joanne are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Joanne Hsu (recorded 6.3.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: