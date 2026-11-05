Cem Karsan is a master of volatility and when it strikes.
And he’s now predicting a major market crisis that’s only a few months away. Most likely in January.
Why? And what can investors do about it?
For a deep explanation on what may prove to be the most important investing event of 2027, click here or on the video below:
REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:
While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us pre-1965 half dollars (aka, “junk” silver) at just $0.50 above spot, and pre-1965 quarters & dimes at $0.75 above spot.
If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Cem are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes: Cem Karsan (recorded 11.04.26)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Cem Karsan and co-CIO Noel Smith say year-end structural flows are meaningfully positive after the midterms: volatility and skew compressed, dealers buy back stock, and a Santa / January setup is in force. That short-term support sits on top of a much darker multi-quarter outlook. Cem’s base case is that a sharp, sudden market crisis is coming in early 2027 — most likely in a January–March window — bad enough that policymakers can then ride in with a historic liquidity and equity-buying rescue.
The macro squeeze, in Cem’s view, is a three-part bind: