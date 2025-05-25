Wall Street is loudly wondering: Was the drop in March-April simply a correction in an otherwise intact bull market?

Or...was the recovery in May a bear market rally, one now poised to roll over?

When markets are as volatile and the macro outlook as uncertain as we've seen in the past few months, turning to the data & navigating by what it's telling us is often highly useful.

Which is why we're fortunate to have one of the best technical analysts in the industry, Tom McClellan, joining us today to share his latest interpretation of the current market action.

Tom is the latest in a stretch of technical analysts I’ve interviewed over the past week (Sven Henrich and Mark Newton being two others), and he has the most bearish outlook of the bunch.

To learn why, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Tom are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Tom McClellan (recorded 5.22.25)