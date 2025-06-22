Darius Dale: Stocks Set To Soar MUCH Higher Than Investors Expect?
This recent 'raging bear' is now fully long the market
Of all the people I've interviewed since launching this Thoughtful Money channel, today's guest's portfolio management track record has been spookily accurate.
The last time I interviewed, which was back in mid-March, he had drastically reduced his long positions and declared himself "ragingly bearish".
And in the weeks that followed, the S&P plunged nearly 700 points to the post-Liberation Day lows.
So, how is he feeling about the markets now?
To find out, we'll ask the man himself. We're very fortunate to welcome back to the program Darius Dale, CEO of 42 Macro—a top Wall Street leading macro forecasting and market timing service.
Darius thinks that current economic growth estimates are far too low and that, as a result, stocks will be forced to reprice higher as an 'explosive' bull market is born.
For a firehose of charts explaining why, click here or on the video below:
GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:
I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It’s making an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.
Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Darius are available to them below.
If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:
Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 6.18.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Bullish Market Outlook: Darius Dale predicts an explosive bull market in risk assets (stocks, gold, Bitcoin) within a year, driven by underestimated growth expectations and policy clarity.
KISS Model Success: The Keep It Simple and Systematic (KISS) model, fully invested since April 2025, delivers 24% annual returns with 12% drawdowns, outperforming 60/40 portfolios (10% return, 22% drawdown).
Fourth Turning Thesis: A growing Treasury supply-demand imbalance, fueled by $136T U.S. debt and $2-3T deficits, positions stocks, gold, and Bitcoin as defensive assets in a volatile, high-return era.
Growth Upside Risks: Dale expects growth to surprise to the upside in H2 2025, with
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money® to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.