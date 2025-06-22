Of all the people I've interviewed since launching this Thoughtful Money channel, today's guest's portfolio management track record has been spookily accurate.

The last time I interviewed, which was back in mid-March, he had drastically reduced his long positions and declared himself "ragingly bearish".

And in the weeks that followed, the S&P plunged nearly 700 points to the post-Liberation Day lows.

So, how is he feeling about the markets now?

To find out, we'll ask the man himself. We're very fortunate to welcome back to the program Darius Dale, CEO of 42 Macro—a top Wall Street leading macro forecasting and market timing service.

Darius thinks that current economic growth estimates are far too low and that, as a result, stocks will be forced to reprice higher as an 'explosive' bull market is born.

For a firehose of charts explaining why, click here or on the video below:

