Dawn Of A New Money Regime? | Brent Johnson
Stablecoin revolution to make the US Dollar more dominant than ever?
Dollar Milkshake Theory creator, Brent Johnson sits down with me at the New Orleans Investment Conference to offer a detailed look into the rise and future role of USD stablecoins, which are being heartily embraced by the Trump Administration.
Why exactly?
In short, Brent sees the new stablecoin strategy as not just a means to soak up the $trillions in Treasury bonds that the US government will issue over the new year -- it’s an entirely new currency system.
It’s a new form of sovereign control.
One that may force the world to RE-dollarize (not DE-dollarize).
I’m highly confident this must-listen discussion will blow your mind.
Hear it now by clicking here or on the video below:
Adam’s Notes: Brent Johnson (recorded 11.5.25)
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
Brent Johnson discusses stablecoins as digital tokens pegged to assets like the US dollar, designed for stability rather than appreciation, enabling efficient global transactions without traditional banking friction.
He argues stablecoins could turbocharge global dollarization, countering de-dollarization narratives, by providing an elegant, programmable alternative to the Eurodollar and SWIFT systems.
The conversation explores stablecoins’ potential to enhance US control over global finance, drawing parallels to historical monetary shifts and raising concerns about
