Dollar Milkshake Theory creator, Brent Johnson sits down with me at the New Orleans Investment Conference to offer a detailed look into the rise and future role of USD stablecoins, which are being heartily embraced by the Trump Administration.

Why exactly?

In short, Brent sees the new stablecoin strategy as not just a means to soak up the $trillions in Treasury bonds that the US government will issue over the new year -- it’s an entirely new currency system.

It’s a new form of sovereign control.

One that may force the world to RE-dollarize (not DE-dollarize).

I’m highly confident this must-listen discussion will blow your mind.

Hear it now by clicking here or on the video below:

