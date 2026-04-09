I was asked by the folks at Zero Hedge to moderate their latest debate — that’s why today’s video is releasing later than normal.

As the US/Israeli war vs Iran continues to unfold, what will its legacy be for the US dollar specifically, and American hegemony in general?



Is this the beginning of a reset toward stability, another leg up in markets, and lower inflation? Or are the early stages of a broader economic unraveling tied to supply shocks, currency stress, and geopolitical fragmentation. underway?



Simply put, what comes next?



To unpack for us, we have the good fortune to be joined by Dr Marc Faber, Editor and Publisher of ‘’The Gloom, Boom & Doom Report" & Brent Johnson, CEO & Portfolio Manager at Santiago Capital, developer of the Dollar Milkshake Theory.

To watch the fireworks, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

No “Adam’s Notes” for this discussion

I just received the video file above from Zero Hedge tonight and in the interest of time, I’m skipping creating my usual Notes in order to provide you with rush delivery of the debate.

Thoughtful Money LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor Promoter.

We produce & distribute educational content geared for the individual investor. It’s important to note that this content is NOT investment advice, individual or otherwise, nor should be construed as such.

We recommend that most investors, especially if inexperienced, should consider benefiting from the direction and guidance of a qualified financial advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state securities regulators who can develop & implement a personalized financial plan based on a customer’s unique goals, needs & risk tolerance.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are risks associated with investing in securities.

Investing in stocks, bonds, exchange traded funds, mutual funds, money market funds, and other types of securities involve risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including a greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods.

A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Thoughtful Money and the Thoughtful Money logo are trademarks of Thoughtful Money LLC.

Copyright © 2026 Thoughtful Money LLC. All rights reserved