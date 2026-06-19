Last night I was asked to moderate another debate for Zero Hedge:

As we approach the midway point here in 2026, how are markets likely to perform over the second half of the year?



The S&P up nearly 10% YTD, NASDAQ up nearly 14% as of this recording



Will we have a rare 4th consecutive year of robust double-digits gains?



To unpack for us, we have the good fortune to be joined by technical analysts Mark Newton of Fundstrat and Jonathan Krinsky of BTIG.

Mark leaned more optimistic, Jonathan was a bit more cautious.

To determine who won, watch the debate replay by clicking here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Mark Newton vs Jonathan Krinsky (recorded 6.17.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: