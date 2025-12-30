The epic breakout in silver may have just survived a very important test.

After doubling from $40/oz in September to over $80/oz this past weekend, silver futures plunged by as much as -15% yesterday, the worst one-day correction in silver since 2021.

Concerns were rampant that silver had just experienced a “blow-off top” in the same way it had in 1980 and in 2011. And that a process of dropping to much deeper lows was in store next.

But prices found a floor today and have recovered up to over $76/oz as of this writing:

Did silver just prove it has the resilience to run to new highs from here?

Analyst Michael Oliver — who successfully predicted silver’s recent breakout — thinks so.

In his latest report he forecasts: “Silver is in the very early phase of that likely half-dozen or so months of vertical process.”

If he’s proven correct, this could be a good time to buy before the metal moves higher.

