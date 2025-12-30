Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Adam Taggart's Thoughtful Money®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Brophy's avatar
Greg Brophy
12h

Silver (and gold) is definitely going to go too high. The big question is: how high is too high? Are we there yet? Probably not. Anatomy of a Bubble suggested that we need a good bear trap correction followed by a parabolic rise to a peak. Who knows? I’ve trimmed a little and will trim more aggressively at $100. Still, it’s been a hell of a ride!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ken Martins's avatar
Ken Martins
14h

All,

The deal I got from Andy Schectman was better than advertised. When silver was at $61/troy oz, I paid $43.68 per $1 face value. Each $1 face value is 0.7734 troy ounces. That works out to $56.48/troy oz. I bought $100 of face value. Shipping was only $15.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Adam Taggart · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture