Today's guest has been warning for a good while now that the current bull market is stocks is in its final innings.



In fact, he thinks the AI boom may be -- right now -- in the process of metastasizing into the AI bust.



It's not all gloom for investors, though. He's quite bullish on commodities -- and the stocks of the companies that produce them -- which he sees as set to experience a multi-year boom.



For a full update on his outlook, we welcome back to the program macro analyst Jesse Felder, founder & Editor of the respected market research firm: The Felder Report.

To find out why he thinks the “Magnificent 7” may soon become the “Maleficent 7”, click here or on the video below:

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $2.00 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

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Adam’s Notes: Jesse Felder (recorded 6.10.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: