The sharpest rebound in weeks has investors asking whether the AI-driven selloff is finally over.

Portfolio manager Lance Roberts thinks the market is building what looks like a temporary bottom -- but says it isn’t confirmed yet.

Why? The S&P 500 is still testing its 200-day moving average, which started a four-week clock that ends on December 16th.

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AI Bubble Burst Is The Headline, But Not In The Fundamentals

By Lance Roberts•November 28, 2026•18 min read

The AI bubble burst is the headline of the month. Yet in six major busts since 1980, earnings fell with prices. Today, analysts are still raising estimates.

Key Insights

The “AI Bubble Burst” narrative selloff ran on headlines. The S&P 500 fell 11.6% from its October 6 record to its November 20 low on a CEO exit, a probe report, and IPO supply, then recovered 5.6% this week to close at 7,297.49. Earnings estimates rose while prices fell. FactSet’s forward 12-month EPS estimate rose 4.4% between September 30 and November 19 as the index fell 6.2%. In six major bubble busts since 1980, earnings fell along with prices. The economy isn’t breaking, and that’s the risk. The New York Fed’s model puts recession odds at 12.4%, but third-quarter GDP was revised to 4.3%, and core PCE hit 3.3%, so the market now prices a December hike at 94%. Tightening is what popped past bubbles.

🏛️ Market Brief – Relief Rally Meets Hot Economy

The S&P 500 gained 5.6% in the holiday-shortened week, closing Friday’s half-day session at 7,297.49 after the November 20 low of 6,910.39. The Nasdaq Composite rose 6.7%, the Dow added 5.5% to finish at 50,774.94, and small caps (IWM) climbed 6.7%. The VIX fell from 35.89 to 24.02. Most of that gain came on Monday, when the S&P 500 jumped 4.7% after Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang. From there, the index slipped on Tuesday and Wednesday before adding 1.6% on Friday’s thin holiday tape.

This past week, the macro story shifted with Wednesday’s data, pointing toward an economy running hot. First, the government revised third-quarter GDP to a 4.3% annualized pace from 3.4%, the fastest growth in three years. Then, core PCE rose 3.3% from a year earlier in October, the highest since November 2023, while headline PCE rose 3.8%. Lastly, with an economy growing at 4.3% and core inflation at 3.3%, those numbers don’t recommend rate relief, which is why the market now prices in a December hike at 94%. Kalshi traders also put the odds of another hike in January at 57%. The 10-year Treasury yield finished near 4.93%, and the dollar index pushed to 104.02, above the prior week’s 19-month high.

Every sector finished higher, but the leadership tells you who did the selling. Materials led with a 7.5% gain, followed by communication services at 7.1%, with consumer discretionary and technology each up 6.5%. Semiconductors (SMH) rose 10%. The defensive groups lagged, with energy up 1.9%, utilities up 2.4%, and staples up 2.5%. Gold rose 4.7% to $3,680, while WTI crude slipped to $83.00.

Credit didn’t join the party. High-yield spreads widened to 377 basis points on November 25, the widest of the month, even as stocks rallied, according to ICE BofA data on FRED. As we discussed in Friday’s commentary, AI Off-Balance Sheet Financing Worries The Fed, the Fed’s October minutes flagged leasing commitments and “circular” financing among AI firms. The five largest hyperscalers carry close to $1 trillion in future data center lease commitments, with roughly two-thirds off their balance sheets. On Wednesday, S&P Global also placed Nvidia’s AA credit rating on CreditWatch Negative, citing governance and the company’s reliance on Jensen Huang.

The thread to follow next week is whether the hot economy keeps feeding the Fed. A strong November jobs report on Friday would lock in December and raise the odds for January. Such is the market’s new problem: good news on the economy is now bad news for rates.

📈 Technical Backdrop – Oversold, Not Yet Repaired

The S&P 500 closed at 7,297.49, up 5.6% for the week but still 0.8% below its 200-day moving average at 7,354 and 3.9% below its 50-day average at 7,596. The index has now closed below its 200-DMA for eight straight sessions, beginning November 17. Every intraday high this week stayed under that line, including Friday’s 7,304. The index sits 6.7% below its October 6 record close of 7,818.93, while it remains up 6.6% for the year.

However, while momentum has repaired itself somewhat, it hasn’t triggered a buy signal. Furthermore, the 14-day RSI recovered from 24.7 at the November 20 low to 44.9. That’s out of oversold territory, but still below 50. As noted, the MACD remains on a sell signal. Currently, the MACD line is at −122 points relative to the signal line at −106. Moreover, the gap between the two has narrowed from 55 points on November 20 to 16 points on Friday. A crossover is close, but the price is half a standard deviation below its 20-day mean of 7,402, with the lower 2-SD band at 7,018.

Crucially, context matters here. On November 20, the S&P 500 closed nearly three standard deviations below its 20-day average with RSI near 25. That kind of washout often produces a sharp reflex rally, and we saw that “reflexive rally” this past Monday. The harder part comes after, because reflex rallies tend to stall at the first major moving average overhead, and that’s exactly where this one stalled.

From a bigger-picture view, the overall trend picture is less friendly. The 50-day average has turned lower over six straight sessions and sits 241 points above the 200-day average. A “death cross” isn’t imminent, but it’s the trend to watch into December.

One interesting topic is market breadth, which tells two stories. Last Friday’s washout saw 975 advancing stocks against 4,014 decliners, with roughly 87% of dollar volume on the downside. Monday flipped it to 4,099 advancers against 655 decliners and about 89% of volume to the upside. On Tuesday and Wednesday, advancers beat decliners, but only 38% and 42% of dollar volume flowed into rising stocks. The average stock is healing, while the money in the mega-cap AI names is still leaving.

Another way to view market breadth is to compare the performance of the equal- and market-capitalization-weighted indices. The equal-weight S&P 500 (RSP) reclaimed its 50-day average and sits about 3% below its November 4 record. Meanwhile, the cap-weighted index can’t clear its 200-day.

However, that market dispersion can cut both ways. First, broad participation is how sustainable rallies start. Conversely, a market whose largest stocks keep getting sold has a hard time making new highs. This is what makes the market hard to navigate at times, and why we pay close attention to the 10-day average of advancing stocks, which currently sits near 40%. If that index can move above 61.5% within 10 sessions, it would confirm a breadth thrust and likely trigger buy signals for increasing equity risk.

This past week, we trimmed Technology and Value stocks to raise cash in the 60/40 Equity Portfolio and the ETF portfolio. We also did not chase Friday’s half-day session on thin liquidity. From now until Christmas, we will likely redeploy that cash in stages once the S&P 500 closes above its 200-DMA and breadth confirms. The risk line is the November 20 intraday low of 6,882.66, and a close below it would void the healing thesis.

This coming week, the single level that matters is 7,354. A close above the 200-day average, with market breadth confirming the move, opens a run at the falling 50-day near 7,600. Another rejection there keeps this a bear-market rally until proven otherwise.

🔑 Key Catalysts Next Week

The first week of December has just one job: tell the Fed whether the economy is as hot as Wednesday’s GDP revision suggested. On Friday, we will get the November jobs report, which is also the last major release before the December 9 decision.

Currently, economists expect 90,000 new payrolls after October’s 165,000. That isn’t stellar growth, but it’s not recessionary either. They also expect unemployment to hold at 4.1%, with average hourly earnings up 0.3% for the month. However, if we get a soft print, it would ease the pressure on January without changing December. A strong one would push the odds of a January hike well past 57%.

Secondly, the ISM surveys will also have their say. On Tuesday, the manufacturing index is expected to be 55.0, down from 55.5 in October. Also, its prices component is forecast at 72, coming down from 75.2 last month. Factories are still reporting price pressure, which fits the 3.3% core PCE print. JOLTS job openings land the same morning, with consensus at 7.46 million. ADP’s private payroll estimate follows on Wednesday.

Lastly, Thursday’s calendar gets more crowded, with Challenger job cuts, weekly jobless claims, ISM services, and factory orders. Claims ran at 189,000 last week, so there’s little sign yet that layoffs are building. However, watch continuing claims also. They sit near 1.7 million, which shows hiring is slow even though layoffs aren’t.

Friday closes with the preliminary December reading of the University of Michigan sentiment index. Its one-year inflation expectations reading, last at 3.7%, matters more than the headline.

The Fed’s blackout period began Saturday, November 28, ahead of the December meeting. Policymakers won’t give speeches next week. The exception is Fed Governor Michelle Bowman’s testimony on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. ET. Markets will parse it for any hint of the hiking path or the AI financing risks flagged in the October minutes.

Earnings give the AI trade its first real test since Nvidia’s governance scare. Marvell reports after the close on Tuesday, with a focus on custom AI chips and data center networking. Marvell matters because its custom-chip business depends on the same hyperscaler spending now under scrutiny. Salesforce and Snowflake follow after Wednesday’s close. Together, they offer the clearest read on whether enterprise customers are paying for AI software or merely testing it. The big Canadian banks report Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Friday’s jobs report is the event that moves the market most. The asymmetric risk is a hot print. With December already priced in, a strong report would shift the debate on hiking to January and March. That’s where AI multiples are most exposed.

💰 The AI Bubble Burst Is In The Headlines. It Isn’t In The Fundamentals

The S&P 500 fell 11.6% from its October 6 record close of 7,818.93 to its November 20 close of 6,910.39, and the “AI bubble burst” has become the story of the month. It’s no surprise that those headlines have surfaced as Nvidia has lost nearly half its value and the VIX is touching 40. However, as we noted in Semiconductors: Half The Multiple, Twice The Earnings, analysts kept raising estimates while prices fell.

That gap is the question this week. Markets sell off on headlines all the time. A bear market needs a break in the fundamentals.

The Selloff Ran On Headlines, Not Broken Fundamentals

Let’s start by considering what actually moved the market over the past month. Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO on November 12, and the board reinstated him on November 23. A Reuters report of an SEC accounting probe hit Nvidia late on November 20. Democrats won both houses of Congress, which raised the odds of new AI rules, and Anthropic’s IPO reportedly pulled about $90 billion out of the market in a single week. Then the dealers, who were carrying their most negative gamma position in roughly three years, sold into every decline.

Every one of those is a headline. Some could still become something more, which is why several rows below, it reads “watch.” The fundamental rows tell a different story. Between September 30 and November 19, the S&P 500’s forward earnings estimate rose 4.4% while the index fell 6.2%, according to FactSet. Companies that issued guidance for this year or next lean positive by 183 to 86. The New York Fed’s yield-curve model puts the odds of a recession before October 2027 at just 12.4%.

What Every AI Bubble Burst Comparison Misses

Here is the crucial point. There is a Financial Times chart making the rounds this past week that maps six major equity bubble bursts since 1980. The declines ran from 54% to 83%.

On that basis, the 11.6% drawdown in the S&P 500 barely registers. However, the FT measured the bubble stocks, rather than the broad index, so a fairer comparison is with the AI names themselves. Nvidia fell 47.5% from its October 6 close to the November 20 low. Technology (XLK) lost 21% in three weeks. In other words, the AI cohort has already absorbed a bust-sized decline.

However, this is where the FT data gets interesting. The chart tracks both price and trailing valuation, so dividing one by the other shows what happened to earnings. In all six busts, earnings fell alongside prices, and a recession followed in some part of the world.

For example, the TMT bust is the clearest case. Share prices fell 80% while the trailing P/E rebounded, because earnings collapsed even faster than prices did. Today, the pattern runs the other way. The forward P/E on the S&P 500 fell to 17.1 as of November 19, below both its five-year average of 19.8x and its 10-year average of 19.1x.

There is one test I would drop from the checklist: the dollar. A falling dollar sounds like a bust signal, but history disagrees. The dollar rose sharply in the second half of 2008, as the BIS documented, even with the U.S. at the center of the crisis. Credit is the better tell.

Currently, High-yield spreads widened to 377 basis points on November 25 from 320 on November 12, per ICE BofA data on FRED. That’s worth watching, certainly. However, that must be put into context, as spreads widened to nearly 1,000 basis points in 2002 and to nearly 2,000 basis points at the end of 2008. The chart below is courtesy of SimpleVisor.ai

The 2027 Earnings Slowdown Is Already The Consensus

If you tend to lean bearish and read primarily bearish commentary, you will certainly find someone saying that earnings growth is about to fall off a cliff. They’re right about the cliff. Currently, FactSet’s consensus projects S&P 500 earnings growth to slow from 32.9% in the third quarter of 2026 to just 3.6% in the second quarter of 2027. MRB Partners calls it a “big slowdown,” and it is. The point is that it’s the CONSENSUS forecast, not a surprise waiting to ambush investors.

Markets don’t crash on forecasts everyone already holds. They crash when the forecast turns out to be wrong, and that is what happened in 2001 and 2008, when analysts spent months chasing earnings lower. Such is why the de-rating since September matters. Investors have already marked down the multiple to reflect slower growth, so the bear case now requires analysts to cut estimates outright. So far, they’re raising them. Full-year 2027 estimates still call for 16.4% growth.

The Bears Do Have A Point

Every market requires both bulls and bears (every buyer needs a seller, and both think they are right). The bears are correct that a Federal Reserve hiking interest rates isn’t a reason to relax. Historically, Fed tightening has popped market bubbles by slowing economic growth and, ultimately, earnings.

For example, the Bank of Japan raised its discount rate from 2.5% in May 1989 to 6% by August 1990, and the Nikkei lost half its value in 1990. The Fed raised rates six times between June 1999 and May 2000, taking the funds rate from 4.75% to 6.5%. Today, the Fed hiked once in September, and futures put the odds of a December hike near 94%

Their second argument is that “cheap” is a trap at the top of an earnings cycle. Energy stocks in 1980 and commodity stocks in 2008 looked inexpensive because their earnings were cyclically inflated. A 17x multiple on peak AI earnings could look the same way in hindsight.

Both points are valid and should not be dismissed; however, neither has shown up yet. In the busts on the FT chart, the most severe damage occurred after the central bank had already switched from hiking to emergency rate cuts, because something in the economy had broken. The Fed cut by half a point on January 3, 2001, and the bear market still ran for almost two more years. Today’s Fed is hiking because the economy is running hot, not because it’s breaking. That’s a warning about the next 12 to 18 months, and it’s why the hiking cycle is the risk I’m watching most closely.

What Should Investors Do Now

Make no mistake, just because the fundamentals are intact DOES NOT mean the headlines can’t still do damage. However, as we have repeatedly noted, Bob Farrell’s Rule #9 reminds us that when all the experts and forecasts agree, something else will happen.

Ten days ago, the consensus agreement was a market “bust.” Make no mistake, that doesn’t mean ignoring risk. The November 23 rally stalled just below the 200-day moving average, and the index finished the holiday week at 7,297.49, still under that line at 7,354. Our work on sustained versus whipsaw 200-DMA breaks shows why that line matters. As we discussed in Nvidia Illustrates The Math Of Losses, a 47.5% decline requires a 90.6% gain to recover, which is why we manage risk before the loss rather than after.

On Tuesday of this week, we trimmed Technology and Value stocks to raise overall portfolio cash in the 60/40 Equity Portfolio and the ETF portfolio. We’ll put that cash back to work in stages once the S&P 500 closes above its 200-day average. Until estimates start falling, I’ll treat this as a correction to manage rather than an AI bubble burst to run from.

Bubbles don’t burst on headlines. They burst when the earnings underneath them do, and on the day that happens, the headlines will finally be right.

🖊️ From Lance’s Desk

This week’s #MacroView blog explores how jobless growth is usually a symptom of a weak economy, but this time the economy is growing due to productivity gains even as the workforce shrinks, which changes what investors should watch.

Also Posted This Week:

📊 The Weekly Market Dashboard

Weekly technical overview across key sectors, risk indicators, and market internals

💸 Market & Sector X-Ray: Market Gains Ground

Last week we noted that: “Now, virtually all markets, as noted below, are extremely oversold which sets the market up for a strong reflexive bounce to sell into and rebalance risk for now.” That is exactly what happened this past week, and while we could see a bit more rally early next week, the 200-dma is just overhead so this is a good area to reduce risk and rebalance holdings ahead of a traditially weak stretch over the first two weeks of December.

📐 Technical Composite: 42.26 – Market Bounces As Expected

Last week we stated that: “As noted below, the market is close to previous wash out lows where strong buying opportunity have previously existed.” That bounce came last week, and the technical condition improved sharply. There is still room for a further rise this coming week, but use the current rally to rebalance risk.

🤑 Fear/Greed Index: 54.50 – Sentiment Improves

Overall, sentiment and positioning remain in neutral territory and improved last week with the market rally as retail investors continued to “buy the dip.” As noted above, both sentiment and technical hit levels that are normally associated with a short-term reflexive bounce. Manage risk here until we see a confirmed break back above crucial resistance levels.

🔁 Relative Sector Performance

As shown below, the more “defensive” sectors of Discretionary, Healthcare, Staples, Financial and Utilities remain more overbought, while the Technology, while it rallied somewhat this past week, is the most oversold. Historically, these more extreme deviations, as noted last week, have been a precursor to a rotation, while that didn’t happen this past week, doesn’t mean it won’t.

📊 MFBR Index (Money Flow/Breadth Ratio Indicator)

The Money Flow Breadth Ratio (MFBR) model is a rules-based equity allocation framework that uses weekly S&P 500 money flow data to generate buy, sell, and neutral signals. The MFBR systematically adjusts portfolio equity exposure in response to the direction and persistence of institutional capital flows. It aims to reduce drawdowns while capturing the majority of market upside.

“As of November 27, 2026, with the S&P 500 at 7,297.49, the Money Flow Breadth Ratio (MFBR) stands at 45%, down from a peak of 80% set 15 weeks ago and flat versus 45% the prior week. The trailing four-week change is -5 percentage points, and the near-term trend has rolled over. This places the indicator in neutral territory (40-50%). The raw zone signal reads NEUTRAL, but the model still flags a TOP REVERSAL, with 35 points now off the 80% peak. This is the lower half of the neutral band, and the path matters: the gauge ticked up this week, but it is still well below the peak, and the 40% sell line is now just 5 points away.

Bottom line: hold the carried 83% target for now, but treat it as a weight already on the books, not a fresh buy. The roll-over off the 80% peak has now taken the gauge 35 points lower, into the lower half of the neutral band, where falling readings have averaged just +1.3% over 26 weeks. The 8-week hold keeps the target locked for 2 more week(s); unconstrained, the grid already reads 58%. A break below 40% would move the grid into the sell zone (25% if still falling); a turn back up would lift the grid to 75%, though the backtest flags rising readings in this band as a trap.”

📊 Sector Model & Risk Ranges

This past week, the market rally pushed the Dollar, Communications, Staples, and Discretionary above their normal monthly trading ranges. However, Technology, Emerging Markets, Gold, and Gold Miners are significantly below their long-term means. While we could see some further rallies in those areas near term, the bigger concern is the rising number of “bearish crossovers” on longer-term weekly measures. Historically, when those crossovers increase, which has been the case over the last few months, that signals more difficult markets ahead.

Have a great week.

Lance Roberts, CIO, RIA Advisors

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