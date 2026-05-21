Today's guest entered the year pretty bearish on the prospects for the US economy, the global economy, the financial markets and the housing market.



Now that we're 5 months into the year -- and embroiled in a new war against Iran -- how has his outlook changed, if at all?



For insight, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Edward Dowd, founder of macroeconomic consulting & research firm Phinance Technologies.



Ed expects a near-term 20-30% market correction, to then get rescued by the central planners.



But...he then predicts that recovery will fail, dropping stocks into a true, possible multi-year, bear market.

To hear all his reasons why, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Ed Dowd (recorded 5.19.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY