BUY THE REPLAY of yesterday’s Thoughtful Money’s Fall online conference:

Purchase The Conference Replay

Today’s guest suggests that for much of the past three years, the economy & financial markets have been boosted by a “sugar high” cocktail including prodigous fiscal stimulus from the government, massive AI capex outlays from the private sector, a wave of incremental consumer spending from waves of millions of illegal immigrants.

But now he warns the sugar high is behind us.

If true, what will the repercussion be?

To find out, we’re fortunate to welcome to the program for the first time Edward Dowd, founder of macroeconomic consulting & research firm Phinance Technologies.

Ed thinks a ‘ginormous’ market correction is likely to lie ahead.

For his reasons why, click here or on the video below:

GOT GOLD?: Read our free Guide To Buying and Storing Gold & Silver:

Read Our Free Gold Buying Guide

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Ed are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Ed Dowd (recorded 10.20.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: