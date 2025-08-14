The dollar has weakened considerably so far this year.

Amidst the new US Adminstration's hardball trade tactics, critics claim that foreigners are ramping up their de-dollarization efforts, buying less US debt, and that the days of the dollar as the dominant world reserve currency are ending.

How much truth, if any, underlies this?

For answers, we're fortunate to welcome back to the program Brent Johnson, CEO & Portfolio Manager at Santiago Capital, developer of the Dollar Milkshake Theory.

Brent thinks the dollar has become quite oversold, so don't be surprised to see it rally.

Also, he thinks it's more likely than not that a stock market correction will happen by the end of September.

