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Mark Newton, Head of Technical Strategy at Fundstrat, expects a rocky ride for the stock market from now until the mid-term elections.



But that doesn't mean he's bearish.



Once the elections are resolved, he then expect the S&P to rise to a new price high of 8000 by the end of the year.



So which assets and portfolio strategy is he recommending right now?



To learn it all, click here or on the video below:

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Adam’s Notes: Mark Newton (recorded 8.20.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: