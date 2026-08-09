Darius Dale is worried, in the short term, about a near-term correction in stocks.



He calculates that it's more likely than not the Federal Reserve will tighten this fall in order to appease the bond market and set itself up to start easing in early 2027.



But to do that, in the immediate term, it will likely spook markets by hiking (and perhaps reducing its balance sheet) soon.



It wouldn't surprise him to see stocks fall by as much as 20%.



But he expects the pain to be short-lived.



Once the Fed reverts to easing again, he expects stocks to quickly soar back to new highs.



For all the details on his projections, click here or on the video below.

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Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 8.5.26)

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