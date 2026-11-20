Well, there’s no way to sugarcoat the recent beating that gold & silver prices have taken.

Over the past month, gold futures are down -15% and silver futures a whopping -27%.

And that’s after months of preceding price weakness.

Yes, that’s grim if you’ve been holding these metals on the way down.

But…for many taking a long term view, today’s prices look like extremely attractive entry points. A few months ago, many doubted they’d ever get the chance again to buy at the prices we have right now.

They are taking advantage of the current price action, believing this is a real opportunity to “buy low” before prices recover.

So for those who think similarly, I reached out to Thoughtful Money’s endorsed precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, to see if he could put together an exclusive offer for any Thoughtful Money followers interested in adding to their gold & silver holdings amidst the current carnage.

He kindly obliged, and expressed his agreement that today’s much-lower prices seem a rare buying opportunity.

So, as of today, Miles Franklin is offering Thoughtful Money followers these two new exclusive discounts:

US “Peace” Silver Dollars (1921–1935) at $5 above melt value French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) at $26 above melt value

I asked Andy to explain a bit about each in his own words:

Two Historic Coins at Exceptionally Low Premiums: U.S. Peace Silver Dollars (1921–1935) contain 0.77344 ounces of pure silver and are available at just $5 over melt value. These coins were originally created to commemorate the end of World War I and celebrate the return of peace. Featuring Lady Liberty on the front and a bald eagle resting above the word “PEACE” on the reverse, they were the last circulating U.S. dollar coins minted with 90% silver and are a genuine piece of American monetary history, from a time when our currency was actually made of precious metal. French 20 Franc Gold Roosters (1899–1914) contain 0.1867 ounces of pure gold and are available at just $26 over melt value. These coins were minted when gold was still the foundation of the international monetary system. The rooster, a centuries-old symbol of France, represents courage, vigilance, and national pride. What’s particularly fascinating is that these coins have survived more than a century, two world wars, countless currency devaluations, and the collapse of the classical gold standard. Governments, currencies, and monetary systems have come and gone, yet the gold within these coins has retained its intrinsic value. Both coins offer something increasingly difficult to find: historic, sovereign-minted gold and silver at exceptionally low premiums, with the majority of your purchase price going directly into the precious metal itself rather than expensive premiums.

Andy took pains to express to me that the above coins are not priced as numismatics (i.e., collectibles), which explains the low premiums on them. They’re being sold based on their melt value alone.

So, if you would like to use today’s lower prices to add to your precious metals holdings — whether taking advantage of the offers above or buying any other gold or silver product — as always, Andy and the team at Miles Franklin will be happy to offer your their best pricing & customer service to help you do just that, as well as answer any questions you may have.

Just click on the button below to get started:

Contact Miles Franklin

I hope you find timely opportunities like this of value.

If indeed you do, I will continue to seek to find more for you, when relevant to what’s happening in the markets.

My goal is to always look for ways to bring more value to your Thoughtful Money subscription.

All the best!

Adam