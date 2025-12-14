When today’s guest was on this channel earlier this year, he warned that a ‘triumvirate” of three massive asset price bubbles -- in credit, real estate and stocks -- threatened to take down our fragile economy and dash the retirement hopes for millions.



Since then, the bubbles have only expanded.



Will they expand further -- or pop -- in 2026?



To find out, we have the great good fortune to welcome money manager Michael Pento back to the program.

Michael predicts that fiscal & monetary madness are highly likely to blow up bonds, stocks and housing next year.

Why?

Find out by clicking here or on the video below:

REMINDER: In celebration of the silver price shooting above $60/oz for the first time in history, Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $1 *below* spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with Michael are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Michael Pento (recorded 12.12.25)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: