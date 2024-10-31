We've had two excellent years of returns in the stock market.

Can that winning streak continue into 2025?

And in less than a week, we should know who the next President of the United States is.

How should investors alter their position based on who the winner is?

For answers, we're going to find out how the big players -- those managing tens of billions of dollars in client capital -- are allocating their portfolios right now.

And we'll ask: what can the regular retail investor learn from their strategy?

To find out, we're fortunate to welcome Chris Brightman to the program today. Chris is the CEO & CIO of Research Affiliates, and along with Rob Arnott, is co-portfolio manager on the PIMCO All Asset and All Asset All Authority funds and the PIMCO RAE™ funds.

To give you a sense of the impressive scope of Chris' work, around $150 billion in assets are managed worldwide using investment strategies developed by Research Affiliates.

While he thinks the markets can run higher in the near term, he’s very concerned about the loss of “fiscal room”. Deficit spending is so out of control that we have no budgetary buffer left to absorb the effects of the next adverse event — likely making it substantially more damaging than what we’ve experienced before.

For the details, click here or on the video below:

