NOTE: Rick Rule’s annual Symposium starts tomorrow & is now sold out to attend in-person. BUT, you can still purchase online access to the full event (and its replay videos) by clicking on the button below:

Register For The Rule Symposium

After bottoming early this year, the US dollar has been on a tear.



That has created a lot of pain for many countries around the world, as many imports priced in dollars have risen in response to the Iran war oil shock AND the increase in the dollar.



It has been a double-whammy for them.



A triple-whammy actually, when you take into accounts the cost of servicing any dollar-denominated debts.



And this could get worse as the Fourth Turning plays out, warns macro analyst George Gammon. Should the dollar strengthen further, which he thinks is likely, it will be a wrecking ball for much of the current system.

To understand why & what the repercussions will be, click here or on the video below

REMINDER: Precious metals expert Andy Schectman, CEO of Miles Franklin, is kindly offering an exclusive discount to the Thoughtful Money audience:

While supplies last, he’s willing to sell us junk silver at $0.75 below spot.

If you’d like to take him up on this offer, or talk with him & his staff about any other questions/needs you have regarding buying or storing precious metals, just click on the button below and fill out the short form:

Contact Miles Franklin About This Offer

I’m so grateful to everyone who has kindly supported me by becoming a premium subscriber to this Substack. It makes an important difference in helping me fund the substantial operating costs of running Thoughtful Money.

Premium supporters receive my “Adam’s Notes” summaries to the interviews I do, the wildly-popular MacroPass™ rotation of reports from esteemed experts, VIP discounts, plus periodic advance-viewing/exclusive content. My Adam’s Notes for this discussion with George are available to them below.

If you, too, would like to become a premium subscriber to this Substack (it’s only $0.52/day), then sign up now below:

Adam’s Notes: Darius Dale (recorded 6.29.26)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY: