Many of you have been asking for the charts referenced in two of my recent interviews:

To access the charts Jan van Eck walked through, click here.

To access Oxbow Advisor’s most recent Market Commentary click here.

And speaking of Oxbow, if you’d like to book a free financial consultation with Ted Oakley, Chance & their team at Oxbow Advisors — or just request to be added to their market outlook mailing list — you can do so by clicking on the blue button below:

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