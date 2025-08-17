If you’ve listened to my past interviews with natural resources investor Rick Rule over the past year or two, chances are good you’ve heard Rick mention that he’s been busy on launching a new bank.

It’s called Battle Bank, an innovative new bank Rick is creating with Frank Trotter. These two previously founded and sold the successful banking enterprise Everbank.

Rick and Frank have asked me to host a free webinar they’re putting on this Tuesday, August 19th, at 7pmET/4pmPT to provide a detailed update on their efforts.

Are you potentially interested in becoming a depositor in Battle Bank? Or perhaps even an investor?

During this free webinar, Rick and Frank will explain the process and benefits of becoming either, or both. They'll also take your live Q&A.

As Rick mentions, few people like their bank, and for good reason.

Which is why Battle Bank is being created to revolutionize banking for the better.

It's motto is: "We go to battle for you, the client."

Battle Bank will offer sophisticated banking products, intuitive online banking that allows for more client control, low fees, and client service experts just a click or call away.

Battle Bank will offer a client-first approach to banking with unmatched access to unique solutions. From regular banking solutions, foreign currency deposits and precious metals, market index CDs and self-directed IRAs, our diversified solutions will give customers options for financial freedom.

Don't worry if you can't participate in the webinar live. Everyone who registers will be sent a replay video of the full event.

To register for this free webinar, click here or on the button below:

REGISTER For The Battle Bank Webinar

I look forward to seeing you in the webinar on Tuesday!

cheers,

Adam

Thoughtful Money LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor Promoter.

We produce & distribute educational content geared for the individual investor. It’s important to note that this content is NOT investment advice, individual or otherwise, nor should be construed as such.

We recommend that most investors, especially if inexperienced, should consider benefiting from the direction and guidance of a qualified financial advisor registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or state securities regulators who can develop & implement a personalized financial plan based on a customer’s unique goals, needs & risk tolerance.

IMPORTANT NOTE: There are risks associated with investing in securities.

Investing in stocks, bonds, exchange traded funds, mutual funds, money market funds, and other types of securities involve risk of loss. Loss of principal is possible. Some high risk investments may use leverage, which will accentuate gains & losses. Foreign investing involves special risks, including a greater volatility and political, economic and currency risks and differences in accounting methods.

A security’s or a firm’s past investment performance is not a guarantee or predictor of future investment performance.

Thoughtful Money and the Thoughtful Money logo are trademarks of Thoughtful Money LLC.

Copyright © 2025 Thoughtful Money LLC. All rights reserved.