After the tariff tizzy that sent stocks falling earlier this year, the markets are back at all-time highs and seemingly nothing -- not US involvement in a Middle East war, nor growing pushback to Trump's Big Beautiful Bill, nor a weakening consumer -- can cool Wall Street's red-hot optimism right now.

Is this bull rally justified?

Have we put the uncertainty and volatility that defined the first half of the year safely behind us?

Or are investors too confident now?

For a market veteran's perspective, we're fortunate to be joined by technical analyst and author Michael Oliver, founder of market research firm Momentum Structural Analysis.

Michael predicts an economic downturn unlike anyone living has seen before is headed our way.

It will weigh on the markets, though he expects the price of gold and silver to skyrocket. Bitcoin, not so much...

Yeah, this one’s pretty heavy, folks.

For the details on Michael's outlook, click here or on the video below:

